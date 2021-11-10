The Emporia City Commission has been discussing the Becker Addition stormwater project on and off for the better part of eight years. Now, commissioners expect to sign off on a contract with BG Consultants for improvements as early as next week.
That was the consensus after homeowners in the northwest Emporia addition spoke to the ongoing and urgent need for stormwater improvements during the commission's Wednesday morning study session.
Stormwater drainage to the Becker Addition has been the subject of complaints for residents for years. The city has worked with BG Consultants over the years to explore possible solutions, but no commitment has ever been made.
"I've been working on this project for 40 years," said Michael Patton, who lives on Monterey Drive. " ... When I moved into the house .. I went into the city engineer and I got a 100-year flood plan and I said, 'Will this ever flood?' He said no."
Patton said he's lost about a third of his backyard over the years and the once-small stream that winds behind his property and was small enough to jump over, has grown so large that the evidence of his property line has disappeared. He said he wanted to see the city to take action of the matter Wednesday.
He was frustrated that BG Consultants hasn't done more over the years, but Mayor Rob Gilligan pointed out that the firm is just contracted by the city and can't do any work without the city's approval. Gilligan also pointed out that the commission could not take action during a study session.
Bruce Boettcher with BG spoke to commissioners on possible solutions — both of which come with estimated price tags of upwards of $3 million. Option No. 1 would be an open channel drainage system and Option No. 2 would be an enclosed channel.
Boettcher also mentioned the possibility of a natural revetment, which are constructed of concrete, stone, asphalt or wood and are designed to stop waves from overtopping the defense of the barrier.
City engineer Jim Ubert said the city had surveyed all of the 31 property owners in the addition and had received responses back from 29. Two of the less-impacted properties had not responded, but one of those property owners was present Wednesday and said he did not believe he owned his property yet when the survey was conducted.
Chad Buchholz said he was "definitely for improvement." Though he just moved to the addition 13 months ago, he already saw the need for a solution.
Another homeowner agreed with that improvements need to be made.
"I don't think everyone understands or appreciates the urgency of doing something," said Chuck Clark. He said his sewer line used to be buried beneath the stream bed and is now hanging about three-feet above the creek. It was only a matter of time, he said, before some debris coming through takes down the sewer line.
"Something needs to be done and needs to be done right away," Clark said.
Commissioners had questions regarding the project. Susan Brinkman asked if it would set a precedent to have the city repair something that affects a small portion of the city. Ubert said he deals with those types of questions a lot with other projects, and other commissioners didn't seem to agree that the city shouldn't be held responsible for repairs.
Becky Smith asked if it would be possible to keep those property owners informed of progress for each step along the way.
Should work begin, Boettcher said the best time to undergo such a project would be during the fall of 2022, with bids going out in August or September of next year.
Boettcher will have a proposal to commissioners for consideration next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.