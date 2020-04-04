“The mutual fund industry is the world’s largest skimming operation, a $77 trillion trough from which fund managers and brokers are steadily siphoning off an excessive slice of the nation’s household, college and retirement savings.”
- Senator Peter Fitzgerald
Sponsor of the mutual fund reform act of 2004. Killed by the Senate Banking Committee.
1. Reported returns are not truthful: Surprise, the returns reported by mutual funds are not the returns you actually earn. - Jack Bogle, Founder Vanguard mutual funds.
Due to averaging versus actual returns: 100K — 50 percent, + 50 percent = a loss of 25 percent, but stated by MFs as a two--year average of 0 percent.
Due to time-weighted returns versus dollar-weighted returns: To get time-weighted, you would have to invest in the MF on day one and never add to or make a withdrawal from the fund for the time period quoted.
2. Ninety-six percent of mutual funds fail to beat the market (S&P 500) over any sustained period of time. We are paying fees to have someone lower our returns. - Jack Bogle, Found of Vanguard
7,707 mutual funds - 4,900 individual stocks.
1984-1998: 15 years, eight out of 200 fund managers beat the S&P 500 — that’s a 4 percent chance you’ll pick a winner.
3. Fees over a lifetime of investing will strip you of up to 70 percent of your future nest egg.
4. Unfavorable Tax Treatment: We are told to buy and hold, yet the MF manager churns the account so often that many MFs experience a 100 percent turnover of all holdings between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31 annually.
This creates ordinary income liability versus capital gains, had they held for at least a year.
Ironically, what they mean when they say “Buy and Hold” is that’s what they want us to do so they can continue to charge us fees.
5. Target date Mutual Funds: Lifecycle Funds — No uniform standard in picking your glide path. Built on two giant presuppositions: 1. Bonds are safe. 2. Bonds move in the opposite direction of stocks. In 2008, bonds and stocks had an 80 percent correlation. TDFs offer NO guarantees: Not a plan to get you to your goal, just an asset-allocation strategy,
According to Morningstar and Ibbotson Associates, in 2008 TDFs that had two years left until retirement (2010) lost from 17 to 41 percent. A high percentage of the funds were still heavily invested in stocks.
Article provided by Craig Bamwell of CB Financial.
