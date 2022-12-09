Emporia State University has more students enrolled in its Masters of Business Administration program than any other university in Kansas, a new ranking shows.
The Wichita Business Journal reported Friday that ESU has 462 MBA students. The University of Kansas is second at 430.
But only 20 of the ESU students are physically on-campus. The other 442 are enrolled online. By comparison, more than half the MBA candidates at Ottawa University attend in-person classes.
The report also shows the cost of a master's degree is much lower at ESU than other locations. The average cost is $11,979. Only Pittsburg State University is lower, at $11,250.
The Business Journal ranked ESU as the top MBA program in Kansas, with K.U. second. That order was reversed last year. Fourteen universities were ranked in the report.
The weekly publication cited “additional offerings” by ESU as making the difference this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.