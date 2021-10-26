Many people recycle newspapers. But the Emporia tourism office has found a way to recycle newspaper stands – and win awards doing it.
“We were up against Kansas City, Wichita, Topeka – all these larger markets,” LeLan Dains, Visit Emporia Director, said.
Visit Emporia won the “People's Choice” contest from the Travel Industry Association of Kansas this past weekend at a tourism conference in Liberal. Marketing peers across the state were impressed by the repurposing of an old Emporia Gazette stand to hold area visitor guides.
Dains explained Tuesday that the process starts with the Gazette selling stands. Then they're taken to a body shop.
“They agreed to take them on and basically Frankenstein them,” Dains said. Thurston's Plus Auto Body and Automotive “had to take parts from multiple newsstands to build one that would be functioning.”
After a coat of paint, IM Design group provided decals to make the stand “basically a billboard,” Dains said. The stand includes restaurant ads, along with the visitor guides.
Only two of the stands currently exist. One is outside the Visit Emporia office downtown. The other was on display in Liberal. Dains is looking for a good place to put that.
“Because they're so successful, we do aim to do more,” Dains said.
Visit Emporia's idea won a second award at the tourism conference. That was for community awareness on a medium-sized budget, between $20,000 and $100,000.
Dains added that Visit Emporia distributes 20,000 visitor guides each year around Kansas and the region.
