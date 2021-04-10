Rumors of more retail options coming to the Emporia Pavilions development were hesitantly confirmed to The Emporia Gazette this week.
City Consultant Jim Witt said while he wasn’t comfortable saying the projects were set in stone, he confirmed the interest of three clothing retailers in talks to build on lots adjacent to Hobby Lobby.
Witt said of the three retailers in talks, he could divulge two names: Marshalls and Shoe Show.
“The rumors about about a Marshalls and the Shoe Show are true,” Witt said. “But nothing is set in stone at this point.”
Witt said construction costs driven up by the COVID-19 pandemic were the largest hurdle faced by developers right now. Those material costs, have affected commercial and residential building alike.
“That’s the thing that they’ve got to overcome to try to keep this moving forward,” Witt said. “They’ve got good commitments. The problem is they’ve got to deliver a certain price and, right now, that’s a question mark.”
Witt said the development, should it take shape, will bring the retailers into an “upside down ‘L’ shape” directly east of Hobby Lobby, starting with the proposed Marshalls sitting directly next to the craft store.
The Emporia Pavilions project has been in some stage of development since Sept. 2015. Developer Spencer Thomson of Thomson Walker announced Hobby Lobby as the flagship store in the summer of 2016, with promise of more development to follow. He said in Aug. 2016 that other lease agreements were in the works but would not name names at that time.
