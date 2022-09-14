GreenWood Inc. has promoted a Site Leader at its Emporia project to a corporate position.
Jeremy Farley now will be project site leader for the entire company. He moved to Kansas in July from Augusta, Georgia, where he was Senior Maintenance Lead Tech.
Farley's LinkedIn account indicates he joined GreenWood in January.
Based in South Carolina, GreenWood is a contracting company providing maintenance at construction sites in several states.
Emporia is GreenWood's only location west of the Mississippi River. A request for more details about the company's specific site was not returned Wednesday.
