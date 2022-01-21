The drop was nice while it lasted. But now, Emporia area gas prices are back above the three-dollar mark.
AAA's daily update Friday Thursday showed Lyon County's average gas price at $3.07 per gallon. That was up two cents from Thursday. The Gazette's last report last Friday showed the local average at $2.99.
The average price in Chase County also crossed the three-buck barrier. Its average was $3.06 Friday, with a five-cent jump from Thursday.
Greenwood County, which often has lower prices, also has an average of $3.07. It actually went down two cents from Thursday.
The average price across Kansas Friday was $3.06. While that beats the national average of $3.33, a four-cent increase in the past week is one of the largest in the U.S.
An analysis by AAA blames most of this on crude oil prices. They're going up in part because stock levels are down 15% from early 2021.
West Texas Intermediate crude closed Thursday trading at $86.90 per barrel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.