The Emporia City Commission gave the green light for the next phase of improvements at the David Traylor Zoo of Emporia, Wednesday afternoon.
Zoo director Lisa Keith asked the commission to allow for a request for quotation on the expansion and renovation of the zoo education center. She expected work to begin this fall.
"This would be an expansion/remodeling project that would bring the square footage from 3,600 square feet to 8,600 square feet with an additional outdoor space that would add an additional 1,500 square feet outdoors," Keith said.
The project encompasses a number of improvements including the additional of two classrooms, indoor space for "ambassador" animals, a library, and general building improvements.
"We will have entry points on both the north and the south side," Keith said.
There will also be an outdoor space for program animals.
The $1.75 million project is already fully funded thanks to the zoo's successful Oasis Campaign.
Commissioners also approved the issuance of taxable industrial revenue bonds for the Whittier Place II apartment project not to exceed $3 million. Commissioner Danny Giefer said he was impressed with the apartments and quality of life of its residents.
Mayor Becky Smith agreed.
The commission also approved $35,000 to help control erosion at the new pickle ball courts, a $205,085 purchase request for a new backhoe for the Solid Waste Department and a conditional use permit for a light maintenance truck facility at the Flying J Travel Plaza.
