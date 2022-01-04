A mystery involving packages reportedly swiped from Emporia homes turns out to be a mistake, FedEx says.
Several people posted on Facebook last week that they had packages claimed by someone named “M Mason.” In some cases, the posts said promised packages never arrived.
“Our team looked into this issue and it appears it was the result of an error,” FedEx Senior Communications Specialist Joseph Miner said Monday after The Gazette asked about it.
“Most of these packages have been delivered except for a few where the addresses were businesses that were closed,” Miner wrote by email. He did not explain who “M Mason” might be.
One way to guard against lost or stolen packages is to write down their individual tracking numbers. If something goes wrong, FedEx can use those numbers to determine where the items are.
Tracking numbers can be entered on the FedEx.com home page. Click on the “tracking” option at the top of the homepage for details.
