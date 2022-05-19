Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
“The river bed out here for our Kansas River is fairly dry for most of the way between Garden City and Dodge City, almost turning into a desert-like landscape out here, especially once you get down toward Liberal and Elkhart,” said Jeff Johnson, meteorologist for the National Weather Service’s Dodge City Office.
Extreme and exceptional droughts have been growing in western Kansas since November 2021, according to records from the U.S. Drought Monitor. Central and northwest Kansas has also started experiencing an extreme drought in March of this year. Despite the eastern part of the state receiving rain showers, the western and central parts of the state remain dry.
There are four counties in southwestern Kansas in the D4 exceptional drought area, according to the May 12 U.S. Drought Monitor map, Stanton, Grant, Stevens and Morton counties. According to the drought monitor, Kansas’ exceptional drought conditions historically are all crops were severely impacted or not harvested; the ground cracked; wildfires and large dust storms occurred; all aquatic species and food chains were affected; fish kills occur; negative impact on the economy was noted; irrigation is turned off; and rivers dry up.
Spreading from the exceptional drought and appearing in central and northwestern of the state, 26 counties are completely or partially in the D3 extreme drought zone, according to the May 12 drought map. The southwestern counties are Stanton, Grant, Stevens, Hamilton, Kearny, Finney, Hodgeman, Ford, Clark, Comanche, Gray, Haskell, Seward, and Meade. The central counties are Harper, Barber, Pratt, Stafford, Reno, Rice, Barton, Ellsworth, and Lincoln. The northwestern counties are Rawlins, Decatur and Norton.
Historically observed impacts for extreme droughts in Kansas include cattle sales are high; emergency grazing is opened; corn and wheat crops fail; pasture conditions are poor; major infestation of locusts occurs; quail and pheasant populations are reduced; trees are stressed; emergency water supplies are needed; river levels are low; and municipal water restrictions are implemented
While experiencing droughts in those areas is not unheard of, Johnson said the drought is still affecting water supplies and crops. The meteorologist said healing the drought would take several inches of rain over a span of a few weeks.
“You can get (the rain) all at once, but that’s not really going to help because it’s going to run off,” Johnson said. “You need that rain to fall over a period of time.”
According to the drought monitor, this year’s April was the 3rd driest April in Kansas’ history.
Dickinson County is separated from the central Kansas extreme drought by Ottawa and Saline counties. Ottawa, Saline and the northwest corner of Dickinson are in a D2 severe drought. The rest of Dickinson County is either in a D1 moderate drought zone or a D0 abnormally dry zone.
The author of the May 12 drought map is David Simeral, climate scientist for the Western Region Climate Center.
