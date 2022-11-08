Michael Garahan is a veteran chef who’s always cooking up a new idea. And not necessarily a recipe.
“I’m a private chef for the rich and famous,” he said.
But Garahan also has a heart for Lyon County residents who might not be able to afford good meals. That’s what fuels his latest project, “Dining with Dignity.”
Garahan, aka “Chef Mike” or “Chef Mikey,” says he’s received permission from the City of Emporia to bring a 28-foot-long recreational vehicle to people’s homes and serve meals. Far beyond a food truck, it’s a rolling restaurant.
“They can come in and sit down in the dining room of the mobile restaurant and be served by a private chef,” he explained Thursday. “That’s how you come up with ‘Dignity.’”
Several things are driving Garahan to do this. One of them was the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health in late September.
“Chef Jose Andres said we don’t need to be planning and going to meetings. We need boots on the ground working,” Garahan recalled.
Garahan knows there’s a demand locally for his idea. For one thing, he’s cooked meals and provided Farmer’s Market food for the Family Promise program.
“I go to Sacred Heart [Catholic Church], and there’s a lot of people who pick up food from the food bank every Sunday,” he added. He counted 80 people on a recent weekend.
Garahan also envisions offering special meals from his RV for people with health restrictions,
“Who’s going to prepare medically tailored meals in Emporia? Chef Mike can ... We can go make that for them,” he said.
But Garahan admits to frustration with the red tape involved in starting such a program. He said some nonprofit groups are reluctant to offer aid to a for-profit project like his.
“The Food and Farm Council and Healthier Lyon County said no. They can’t do that, because it’s an ongoing thing,” Garahan said. A lack of partners also prevented him from applying for a grant from the parent company of Dillons stores.
“Then the people who need the food can’t get the food,” he said.
Garahan also is driven by his opportunities serving with Gary LeBlanc’s Mercy Chefs program, as it helped storm survivors in Kentucky and Louisiana.
“We served really good food to people in disaster areas,” Garahan said. “Why not take that same concept and just do it here? Immediate solution.”
Garahan launched a GoFundMe campaign for Dining with Dignity a month ago, but now is getting the project rolling. The donations he’s seeking are not for food, but for his RV.
“The city wants it to be registered as a commercial vehicle... We have to have that kind of insurance that the city wants,” Garahan said.
He eventually hopes to convert Dining with Dignity into an L3C company, which he describes as a “for-profit ... with a social cause.” Kansas doesn’t recognize that status, so Garahan might have to register outside the state.
Garahan explained he doesn’t want Dining with Dignity to be non-profit, because he’d have to give up intellectual properties that he owns from other business ventures.
“We want our mascots to be aligned with healthier foods,” he said.
Garahan noted that his wife Bev is the 51% owner of Dining with Dignity, to help gain grants and support.
One other thing is driving Garahan’s new project at age 66: a spiritual passion.
“That’s what God taught me to do,” he said. “If I wanted to help myself, I’d be a nonprofit... I just want to do what’s right for the people. That’s all.”
