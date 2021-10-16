Early voting ahead of the Nov. 2 election kicks off today from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. in the Anderson Building at the Lyon County Fairgrounds.
Six candidates are vying for three seats on the Emporia City Commission. Candidates include current commissioners Susan Brinkman and Danny Giefer, William Garner, Jermy Hinkle, Travis Hitt and Jamie Sauder.
We submitted questions to each candidate regarding their budget concerns and priorities and are publishing their unedited answers in today's issue of The Gazette.
Garner did not respond, despite several attempts at contact.
