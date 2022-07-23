James Gardner, an Emporia native, is ready to get to work for the community.
On July 5, the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce announced that Gardner had been selected as the new Chamber Membership Director. Gardner said, for now, the job is all about learning how to best help the community.
“Right now it’s a learning game for me,” Gardner said. “I don’t know extremely a lot about it, but I’m willing to learn as much as I can.”
“The way everybody is, anybody involved with the Chamber has really good input,” he said. “I'm just here to, I guess, help out and learn about the community more than what I know now.”
Gardner said he decided to take on the position because he felt it was time to start doing his part for the community.
“I am at a point in my life where I’m ready to start, I guess, serving my community,” Gardner said. “I was born and raised here, so I mean, perfect opportunity for me to do it.”
Gardner and his wife are the owners of Next Level Nursing Solutions, LLC, which is currently relocating to new offices at 606 Commercial Street in downtown Emporia. As a business owner himself, Gardner said he knows what the Chamber can do for businesses, and wants to help others utilize those resources as well.
“I don’t know if everybody knows exactly the benefits that the Chamber can offer that’s beneficial to businesses,” Gardner said.
The Emporia Area Chamber helps businesses with networking, referrals, legislative action, publicity, economic and small business development, business and management assistance, and more, according to the Chamber’s website. The Chamber also hosts community events where companies can garner new business and get more exposure in the community.
“The more that I can, I guess, let people realize what there is to offer, I think it’s beneficial to every business in town,” Gardner said.
“I’m excited,” he continued. “I’m excited to see where it takes me and helps the community out too.”
