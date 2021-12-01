The three-dollar sign was a tipping point in persuading many Kansans to change their driving habits.
A survey released Wednesday by AAA finds 44% of the state's drivers are trying to do it less often these days, because of higher gas prices.
It also shows 37% of drivers typically make changes when the price tops three dollars, such as combining several errands into one trip.
But the survey also reveals 29% of drivers make no changes at all due to changing prices.
Gas prices have not changed much in Lyon County in recent weeks. AAA showed a rounded average of $3.09 per gallon Wednesday morning. Chase County's average remains a $3.08.
The average gas price across Kansas is inching downward, at $3.03.
Driving changes sent pump prices to historic lows last year, as many people stayed home to guard against COVID-19. But travel increased this year, after vaccinations became available.
