Wheat harvest teams reached Chase and Greenwood Counties over the weekend. They'll have great weather for their work through Tuesday afternoon.
The heat index in the Emporia area could reach 96 degrees Monday and 100 Tuesday. But the only heat advisory Monday is northwest of Salina.
A 30% chance for rain returns late Tuesday. The Storm Prediction Center shows Emporia in an area for general thunderstorms. The risk for severe storms will be farther north, toward Abilene and Topeka.
Emporia Municipal Airport already has 4.62 inches of rain for June. That's about 1.7 inches above normal for this point in the month.
Afternoon showers are possible from Tuesday through Saturday. The forecast highs could range from 89 Wednesday to 99 Friday.
