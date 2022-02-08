An Oklahoma company plans to open an electric vehicle (EV) charging station in Matfield Green by the end of this year.
Francis Energy of Tulsa announced Monday that construction of the station at the Kansas Turnpike service area should begin between April and June.
A statement from Francis said it operates the first comprehensive statement EV charging network, with stations about every 50 miles across Oklahoma.
“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with the state of Kansas to build reliable and public charging infrastructure that will give drivers peace of mind as they travel across the state,” Francis Founder and CEO David Jankowsky said. “We are taking our success in Oklahoma as a model to build a charging network across middle America...”
Francis also will build and operate EV charging stations at the south end of the turnpike in Belle Plaine and along Interstate 70 in Russell. The company also is expanding to the Houston and St. Louis areas.
The Kansas Department of Transportation announced the Matfield Green station Friday. It will be funded through a $335,104 award from a state Volkswagen Mitigation Trust fund. Francis Energy must provide 20% of the construction cost.
At the moment, the turnpike has no EV charging stations between El Dorado and Topeka.
