Interviews begin this week with candidates for President of the Regional Development Association of East Central Kansas.
“We anticipate having the first round of Zoom interviews in the next couple of days,” search committee leader Jon Geitz said Wednesday. “We may bring finalists in.”
Geitz said between 10-12 resumes have come in for the position. He believes a decision can be made by the end of 2021.
While some businesses are going begging for staff members, the RDA presidency is different.
“This is a professional position,” Geitz explained. “We're looking for someone who's a certified economic developer. and has a track record of landing projects for communities.”
Geitz announced last week that he will leave the Emporia City Commission in mid-November. But he said Wednesday that the decision will not affect his RDA work.
“I'm still the city's appointment to the RDA,” Geitz said. “So I plan on finishing the search and coming to a conclusion.”
Current RDA President Kent Heermann announced in June that he will retire in the first quarter of 2022, after 27 years of service.
