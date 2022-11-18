Unemployment in Lyon and Greenwood counties held steady in October, while Chase County had a slight increase.
The Kansas Department of Labor reported Friday that Lyon County's jobless rate remained at 2.4%. That means 415 workers were without jobs, up by 16 from September.
Greenwood County's rate is still 2.2%, with 68 people seeking work. Chase County went from 2.1% in September to 2.3% in October, yet only 32 people are unemployed there.
Unemployment across Kansas grew from 3.6% to 2.8% in October. That's below the national rate of 3.4%.
"Even with this increase, the unemployment rate remains below pre-pandemic levels," Kansas Secretary of Labor Amber Shultz said in a statement.
In fact, the state created an estimated 8,500 jobs last month. The biggest gains were in professional and business services, as well as leisure and hospitality.
The number of construction and information jobs showed declines in October.
The KDOL also reported “real hourly earnings”, adjusted for inflation, dropped 2.2% across Kansas in October. They've been down every month this year. declining an average 2.8% per month.
