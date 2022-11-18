Unemployment in Lyon and Greenwood counties held steady in October, while Chase County had a slight increase.

The Kansas Department of Labor reported Friday that Lyon County's jobless rate remained at 2.4%. That means 415 workers were without jobs, up by 16 from September.

