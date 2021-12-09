Emporia Main Street merchants are prepared for a late night. “Moonlight Madness” takes place Thursday from 5:00-10:00 p.m.
“Home based businesses will be set up in the Emporia Main Street Incubator Space at 729 Commercial,” a statement on the organization’s website says.
It shows 24 businesses will take part, most of them on Commercial Street. Some will have Main Street gift certificates for sale.
As for the moon: the Time and Date website says it will reach its first quarter Friday evening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.