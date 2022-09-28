A Coffey County company has orders to stop illegally dumping materials into wetlands in eastern Lyon County. But the company's owner says that's misleading.
“They're trying to scare me ... to get everything on their side like I'm such a criminal, that I destroy these properties,” Michael Skillman of Victory Excavating said Tuesday.
The Environmental Protection Agency announced a new cease and desist order Tuesday for Skillman and his company, which is based in New Strawn. It also operates as Skillman Construction.
Skillman says the issue involves a triangle of land at the intersection of Interstate 35 and U.S. 50 east of Emporia, near the Neosho River. It's about four acres of land that he says his company owns.
The issue also revolves around how to define a “wetland.”
Skillman says he had state permits to leave materials on the property, but someone complained to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers office in El Dorado last year about his company's work.
When a federal inspector went to the site, Skillman says he brought his own soil specialist to watch the drilling process.
“He finally got down around 18 inches and found a little speck of dirt that probably wasn't any bigger than the end of a lead pencil,” Skillman said.
Skillman's specialist said the sort of dirt considered “wetlands” should be present in the top six inches of soil. Yet the Corps of Engineers used what it found to begin immediate action against Victory Excavating for dumping concrete in a wetland area.
“We have a new administration,” Skillman said he was told by federal employees. “Since [Joe] Biden is now President, suddenly my permit is no good?”
An EPA statement noted discharges into wetland areas are legal, but require a permit from the Corps of Engineers.
It also claimed Skillman has a history of violating the Clean Water Act in and around the river, dating from the summer of 2021.
“He paid a $60,000 civil penalty to the federal government for the unauthorized placement of broken concrete into the Neosho River,” the statement said.
Skillman admitted that's true, but “knowing what I know now, I shouldn't have.”
Skillman, who lives in Burlington, explained he simply wanted to get the government off his back. He fixed a problem on a relative's property without getting a state permit.
But Skillman claims a hired specialist later determined everything was done properly to help erosion problems on the Neosho.
“I fix these riverbanks all up and down the Neosho, the Cottonwood,” Skillman added. “I fixed these for the state of Kansas. So do other contractors."
“You know who causes that erosion? It's the Corps of Engineers,” he continued. Skillman cited flood control dams on John Redmond Reservoir and other places.
The Kansas Reflector reported Tuesday that Skillman's 2021 discharge was in an area with Neosho Madtom, a fish species considered as threatened.
The EPA contends Skillman has moved his dumping to “wetlands adjacent to a tributary” leading to the Neosho River, even after being ordered to stop by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers last October.
Skillman said there are “borrow pits” around the I-35 and U.S. 50 intersection, where dirt has been removed to build up the highway.
“When they do that, does that create sometimes a wet spot? Of course, it does,” Skillman explained. “Is it a natural wetland? No, it's not. I'm filling in a borrow pit.”
The EPA statement says it ordered Skillman in late August to develop and submit a plan not only to remove the “illegal fill,” but restore the wetland area.
Skillman calls himself a conservationist, who has built “hundreds of acres of wetlands” for private customers. His company's list of projects includes Lebo Lake and Osage City Lake.
Skillman noted there's no legal action at the moment in either direction in the dispute. But he pointed to a U.S. Supreme Court air pollution decision in late June, which he described as “bigger than the ruling of Roe v. Wade” about abortion.
“EPA does not have jurisdiction over the states or the people, if their elected officials did not give them that power,” Skillman said.
A request to the EPA office in Johnson County for further comment was being processed at our deadline for this story.
Skillman has attorneys advising him, as he deals with what he calls “overzealous” federal agents.
“The state of Kansas is good with me,” he said. “I'm trying to take an old pit and turn it into something that will be viable for the community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.