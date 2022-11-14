If you need a place to store your stuff, a search in Emporia can get rather tough.
“As somebody who actually tried to get some storage in this town at one point in time, it is very tight,” city planning director Justin Givens said.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
If you need a place to store your stuff, a search in Emporia can get rather tough.
“As somebody who actually tried to get some storage in this town at one point in time, it is very tight,” city planning director Justin Givens said.
Two rezoning applications involving storage will be considered by the Emporia-Lyon County Metropolitan Area Planning Commission Tuesday night. But Givens said one of them would be for a personal storage garage, not for the public.
“That property is actually owned by Emporia Land Bank right now,” Givens said Monday. It’s located next to the concrete plant at 748 W. Fourth Ave.
The property presently is zoned R-1 Low Density Residential. A potential buyer wants that changed to I1 Light Industrial.
The second request Tuesday night will be for three tracts at the southwest corner of East 12th Avenue and Peyton Street, close to Interstate 35.
“Applicants are wanting to put mini-storage in,” Givens explained.
Those tracts also are zoned R-1, but the commission will consider changing that to C-3 General Commercial. Givens knows the demand is there, and not only in Emporia.
“They run pretty high occupancies on the storage sheds that are available,” he said. “It’s a booming business nationwide.”
The commission also will continue a long-term review of proposed new zoning regulations across the area. Givens indicated that review probably won’t be finished until early next year.
The planning commission meeting begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Emporia Municipal Court Room.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.