12th-Peyton map

New mini-storage units are proposed at East 12th Avenue and Peyton Street. The Emporia Area Planning Commission will consider rezoning for that Tuesday night.

 Courtesy Bing Maps

If you need a place to store your stuff, a search in Emporia can get rather tough.

“As somebody who actually tried to get some storage in this town at one point in time, it is very tight,” city planning director Justin Givens said.

