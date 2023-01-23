Your chance to obtain a state government job is coming this week.
The KansasWorks website is accepting registrations for the State of Kansas Agencies Virtual Job Fair. It will be open Wednesday from 8:00-5:00, but job seekers who register in advance can have early access Tuesday.
“You can submit your resume on this virtual platform,” a promotion of the event says, The full application process will be completed at www.jobs.ks.gov.
The Kansas Department of Labor reported Friday that Lyon County's unemployment rate was 2.5% in December. Greenwood County stood at 2.2%, while Chase County was at 2.0%.
