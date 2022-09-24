Special to The Gazette
Emporia State Federal Credit Union CEO, Angie Miller received the Heartland Credit Union Association Professional of the Year award at their Convention and Annual Meeting in Kansas City on Sept. 14.
This award is given to the credit union professional who illustrates the people helping people philosophy every day. Their time and effort improves people’s lives, enriches their communities and demonstrates loyalty to the credit union movement.
Miller was hired in 1987, promoted to assistant manager in 1992 and took the helm of Emporia State Federal Credit Union as President/CEO in 2002. Under her leadership, the credit union has grown from $30 million to $125 million in assets. In addition, it added a new full-service branch in 2009 and an administration office in 2021.
During her tenure, she grew the staff from less than 10 to over 30. Of the current employees, many have grown within the credit union — five of the seven members of the management team began their ESFCU career in some sort of teller role.
During her acceptance speech, Miller said, “I accept this on behalf of our entire staff at ESFCU and our great management team. I watch them live the ‘people helping people’ philosophy every single day while working with our membership and within our community.”
CEO Miller has always advocated for credit unions, and she has personally contacted local, state, and legislators regarding laws/policies affecting credit unions. She also encourages ESFCU staff to stay involved — four ESFCU employees attended Kansas Day at the Capitol this past year.
Miller’s contributions to members, employees and the Emporia community will be felt for generations.
ESFCU Executive Vice President, Josh Hubler had this to say.
“We as a staff are very proud of the many accomplishments Angie has achieved over the years. It is an honor to work with someone who genuinely cares about the credit union and her employees. Congratulations, Angie!”
Emporia State Federal Credit Union has been a financial institution in Emporia since 1937 and is the number one mortgage lender in Lyon County. For more information, visit esfcu.com.
