An Emporia teenager brought home two top prizes at a recent livestock show in Hutchinson.
Cooper Woodrow had the Bred-and-owned Senior Heifer Calf Champion at the Kansas Angus Futurity Junior Show. He displayed “Miss Blackbird 146.”
Woodrow won a second award for Junior Showmanship during the January 21-22 show.
Woodrow is part of a cattle-raising family. He also won a Pee Wee Division prize at a state junior Angus show in June 2016.
The January show was part of the Kansas Angus Association annual meeting. It's part of the American Angus Association, based in St. Joseph, Mo. It says this year marks 150 years since a Kansas rancher imported the first Angus cattle to the U.S. from Scotland.
