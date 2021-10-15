It used to be a gas station. Then it was a liquor store. Now, for the time being, a property on Merchant Street is becoming green space.
“We purchased it with the intent — if we ever needed to expand our drive-thru,” Angie Miller with Emporia State Federal Credit Union said Friday.
The credit union has been talking action over the last week, tearing down the building at 727 Merchant St. Miller expects it to be leveled sometime next week.
Miller said the credit union purchased the property in February., along with a bank next door. Then the Emporia City Commission gave its approval to tear down the store in May.
The last business to operate there was Merchant Street Liquor. Miller says grass will be planted there, until the credit union decides it’s time to expand.
“I can’t tell you if it will be a two-year, five-year or 10-year project,” Miller said.
Miller added that the credit union is preparing to occupy the former bank at 725 Merchant St.
“The processing, the IT, marketing and administration will all be moving,” she said. That should occur during November.
(1) comment
The last two owners of that liquor store let it go to rack and ruin. It used to be a well-kept place, always clean, lawn cut and trimmed. Now it's just an eyesore. Can't say I'm sad to see it go.
