Besides electric workers, the busiest people in Emporia Thursday may have been area construction companies.
“My phone actually started ringing last night,” Mitch Moore with Moore Roofing said Thursday morning.
“We’ve been inundated with calls and looking at damage all morning,” Jermy Hinkle with Guardian Construction said.
Hail which came with a severe thunderstorm warning left a lot of damage to roofs across Emporia. Winds which gusted as high as 70 miles an hour also had an impact.
“It’s still early, but Thorndale definitely got a good amount of hail,” Hinkle said. He also saw considerable damage in the Logan Avenue area and in central Emporia.
Moore agreed that the Thorndale neighborhood, along with southeast Emporia in general, seemed to take the worst of it. But he assured potential customers that his crews can repair roofs quickly.
“A storm like this would probably provide us with three or four months of good, steady work,” Moore estimated. That would carry his staff through their normally slowest time of year.
Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt issued an advisory Thursday to watch out for potential scammers while planning repairs.
“Fraudulent contractors often rush into storm-damaged areas to take advantage of local residents in their time of need,” Schmidt said.
He suggested people with damage obtain at least three written estimates from different contractors, then check a company’s complaint record with the Better Business Bureau.
Kansas law requires almost all roofers to register with the state. A directory of companies can be reviewed on the Attorney General’s “In Your Corner KS” website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.