Emporia Main Street is bringing all Emporia High School classes together this weekend for a first-of-its-kind combined reunion and celebration.
“We’ve seen several other communities adopt this,” Executive Director Casey Woods said Monday. “They can get together with their friends that they haven’t seen in a while.”
The official name of the weekend is Apella, which the Encyclopedia Britannica says was an “ancient Spartan assembly” occurring once a month. For now, Woods is settling for once a year.
Woods and his staff talked with some EHS graduates, who indicated the concept of a reunion for one particular class is a bit limiting.
“They lament the fact that sometimes they don’t see the individuals that they were in theater with, or football or cheerleading,” Woods explained. Those activities have students from multiple classes.
There will be no mass gathering during the weekend. But some classes are planning their own events, in the same way fraternities and sororities do during Emporia State University Homecoming.
“If those classes want to break out into their own... reunion night at a specified location, they can do that,” Woods said. “It helps some different class officers that may have moved all around the country.”
EMS is offering a variety of activities for all comers. They start Friday evening with “Summer Moonlight Madness” and a scavenger hunt with prizes. Saturday’s schedule includes city tours led by Visit Emporia.
“Some people haven’t been back for a while,” Woods said. They’ll be “going to their old haunts, and then seeing how the community has changed.”
But the weekend could get noisy, as Emporia’s first-ever “Flint Hills Metal Fest” is planned at The Station Bar and Grill Saturday afternoon and evening. It will have 11 scheduled bands, including music on Fourth Avenue.
Apella also could mark an unofficial preview of football season. A “Coach’s Corner” with former and current EHS coaches is planned at The Next Level Saturday at 3 p.m.
No reservation is required for Apella, unless someone is joining a class for a specific activity away from downtown.
Woods admitted he’s not sure how many out-of-towners will come to Emporia for the weekend. He said the first year of a “new tradition” is always hard to gauge. But one highlight is getting the most talk.
“The biggest one is connections,” he said. “Everybody can circle it on their calendar. ... We can do something to pull people in during the summer.”
More information about Apella is available online at EmporiaMainStreet.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.