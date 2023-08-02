The 12th Avenue water tower will soon sport Emporia State University branding, after the Emporia City Commission unanimously approved an agreement with the university Wednesday. 

The 10-year, $75,000 deal allows ESU to paint and display a mural depicting ESU branding on the water tower located at 812 E. 12th Ave., beginning Jan. 1, 2024. An announcement about the pending deal was made on the city's social media earlier this week with mixed reactions. 

sail

Great job city and ESU ,, looking forward to the New look ,, will the lights be on again ?

