The third time's a charm: the Emporia City Commission approved an ordinance to rezone an 88-acre property located at 1501 E. Logan Ave., 1503 E. Logan Ave. and 1201 S. Weaver St., from residential-use to light industrial use Wednesday evening.
The city purchased the land — which is adjacent to Industrial Park 3 — in February for $1 million. Requests to rezone the property were denied twice in the following months.
Regional Development Association president Kent Heermann said, while it took longer than expected to get there, adding another 88-acres to the pool of developable land is a benefit to the city.
"That site south of Industrial Park 3, south of Simmons there — Logan Avenue is paved, Weaver Street could be paved relatively quickly, the utilities are there," he said, adding that expanding sewer service will not be difficult. "There's fiber there, there's adequate gas service there. It works out."
Heermann said the land still needs to go through the zoning subdivision process to determine how many lots will be available. So far there have been no hard inquiries on those parcels, but he said have ready-to-develop land available in a variety of lot sizes helps the city stay competitive.
"It's just a method so you stay in the competition," he said.
Becker Addition
In other business, commissioners made good on their promise to consider — and approve — a contract for stormwater improvements in the Becker Addition. Located in the northwest area of the city, homeowners spoke to commissioners last week about longstanding issues with flooding and property damage.
The $3.4 million project will create a concrete-lined open channel. Although it comes with the highest cost overall, the project was expected to be the best option in terms of overall life cycle.
Red Brick Investment Redevelopment District
Commissioners also approved a tax incrementing financing district in the Brown Stone addition. This creates a redevelopment district in the area where Brown Stone 3 is constructing a new travel plaza south of the U.S. 50 roundabout. The travel plaza will reportedly include a Popeye’s Fried Chicken restaurant, a motel, RV park and a pizza restaurant.
The ordinance sets the base value of the whole site at $600 for taxing purposes and taxes will increase over time as redevelopment — and land value — increases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.