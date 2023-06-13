Plans are being made for the 36th Class of Leadership Emporia Academy. Applications are now available online at https://emporiakschamber.org/leadership-emporia-3/ and at the Trusler Business Center, 719 Commercial. If you would like to nominate a candidate for the class, call the Chamber office with their name and address and request that an application be sent to them.
The Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce has proudly offered Leadership Emporia Academy since 1989 and has over 650 alumni from 35 classes. In order to grow our communities, we must mobilize others to inspire a collective purpose for the common good. Individuals, businesses, and organizations must adapt to what is happening around them in order to survive. Leadership Emporia Academy gives participants the tools to address the adaptive issues they face, and the courage to make progress on what they care about the most.
Leadership Emporia Academy IS:
1) Learning skills and techniques to work with others, to create an environment for the better.
2) About being challenged to ask and answer tough questions about ourselves and our communities.
3) Learning through powerful experiences that provide conceptual frameworks, skills, tools, and ways of being consistent with a more purposeful and collaborative leadership approach.
Leadership Emporia Academy IS NOT:
1) Networking, although you will make great connections that will benefit you for years to come.
2) Learning about Emporia, although you will learn about the community.
3) The program it was when it started in 1989.
Leadership Emporia Academy begins with a two-day opening retreat on Thursday, Sept. 21, and Friday, Sept. 22, followed by five sessions held October through December. The public is invited to join the class in celebrating the completion of all their sessions on Friday, Dec. 8.
Participants must attend all sessions in order to graduate from the program. Leadership Emporia Academy is open to anyone interested in wanting to learn more about exercising leadership on deep, daunting, adaptive challenges. Please mark the dates of each session on your calendar now to insure your availability if you are applying.
Opening Retreat: Sept. 21 - 22
Celebration Luncheon: Dec. 8
To learn more about Leadership Emporia Academy, call Jeanine McKenna at 342-1600. Applications deadline is August 11, 2023.
