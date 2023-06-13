Plans are being made for the 36th Class of Leadership Emporia Academy. Applications are now available online at https://emporiakschamber.org/leadership-emporia-3/ and at the Trusler Business Center, 719 Commercial. If you would like to nominate a candidate for the class, call the Chamber office with their name and address and request that an application be sent to them.

The Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce has proudly offered Leadership Emporia Academy since 1989 and has over 650 alumni from 35 classes. In order to grow our communities, we must mobilize others to inspire a collective purpose for the common good. Individuals, businesses, and organizations must adapt to what is happening around them in order to survive. Leadership Emporia Academy gives participants the tools to address the adaptive issues they face, and the courage to make progress on what they care about the most.

