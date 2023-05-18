An Emporia business celebrated a rebranding — and a change in ownership — Thursday evening, as a crowd of gravel enthusiasts gathered downtown. 

Gravel City Adventure and Supply Co., located at 716 Commercial St. since 2016, is now Merchant Cycles, as longtime owner Tim Mohn welcomed two new business partners into the fold, and said goodbye to former co-owner LeLan Dains.

