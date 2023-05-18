An Emporia business celebrated a rebranding — and a change in ownership — Thursday evening, as a crowd of gravel enthusiasts gathered downtown.
Gravel City Adventure and Supply Co., located at 716 Commercial St. since 2016, is now Merchant Cycles, as longtime owner Tim Mohn welcomed two new business partners into the fold, and said goodbye to former co-owner LeLan Dains.
Mohn's new partners are six-time Unbound Gravel finisher and gravel cycling icon Yuri Hauswald and Mid South Gravel co-owner Bobby Wintle.
Although Wintle now lives in Stillwater, Okla., he has spent a lot of time in Emporia, having graduated from Emporia State University. In fact, the name Merchant Cycles comes directly from Wintle's time in Emporia.
"Merchant Street is a block over," he said. "It was the street [Crystal Wintle] and I walked to school on every single day in this town. It's a corridor into this downtown, as well as Commercial, as well as Mechanic."
Wintle said he wanted to continue, and expand on, the bike shop's inclusive atmosphere.
"A good merchant is a place that fills a community with love, whether you're coming in to buy something or not," he said. "Our hope is that Merchant Cycles is going to be that place in this community, and continues to grow and nuture a very inclusive cycling community. ... Merchant Cycles, this is it. It's a continuation, it's a beginning."
Hauswald said he fell in love with the Emporia community when he came in for his first Unbound race in 2013.
"It changed the trajectory of my life and my career in all ways, shapes and forms," he said. "It gave me a whole new family out here in the Midwest. ... That first year, I rode to the start with Bobby and Crystal Wintle on their tandem, and it was one of the most magical ways to ever come to my first gravel race. That was my first time at a gravel event."
Hauswald said he's "not a businessman" but he has a ton of ideas. Those ideas include activities and engagement opportunities, group rides and more.
Mohn said he was excited to bring Hauswald and Wintle into the next era of the business, and thanked Dains for his years of friendship and partnership.
"I'm super excited to have two new partners who are just own fire all the time," he said. "So much fun stuff is going to happen."
Kristi Mohn said the business would be expanding the shop into 718 Commercial St., bringing a concert series, and focusing on community events and community partnerships.
"Largely what I'm most excited about is what we're bringing to this block of Emporia, Kansas, just expanding gravel community, gravel cycling, Emporia community and just having a place where people can gather and spend time together," she said.
Tim Mohn stressed that he wanted to see the shop become a hub for the community to get together and hang out, and looked forward to welcoming familiar and new faces through the doors.
As for Dains, he said it was time for him to step away from the bike shop in order for him to spend more time with his family.
"I never even dreamed of doing half of the things I've done in this life, or meeting a fraction of the people — many of whom are right in this room," Dains said. "The bike has given me everything and I just hope I've given a fraction back to the gravel community and to all of you."
Dains said he also wants to focus on other projects, such as the unveiling of the Great Plains Gravel Route — a cycling route from Mexico to Canada — and the launch of Gravel Kansas.
"I'm not done with gravel and I hope gravel's not done with me," he said.
