A proposed Rural Housing Incentive District in south Emporia is one step closer to approval after city commissioners set a public hearing on the matter Wednesday morning.
The hearing on the Kretsinger Addition is set for 7 p.m. March 16 at the Municipal Courtroom.
According to city special projects coordinator Jim Witt, the proposed RHID would allow for the construction of a 53-home housing addition, comprised of single-family homes.
The Emporia City Commission approved a “housing opportunity overlay district” for new home construction in the area of Soden’s Road and South Exchange Street, east of Soden Park last month. It has been dubbed the Kretsinger Addiiton.
“RHID captures the incremental increase in real property taxes created by a housing development project for up to 25 years,” the Kansas Department of Commerce website said.
The Kretsinger Addition will be the city’s fifth RHID, if approved.
“Once a hearing is held, a formal resolution can be held to create the district,” Witt said. “This doesn’t put forth any financing from any entity.”
Commissioners passed the resolution to set the public hearing date 4-0. Commissioner Rob Gilligan abstained from the vote due to his position with Ignite Emporia.
Commissioners also discussed a maintenance agreement with the Emporia Public Library. City attorney Christina Montgomery said it was a similar contract to previous agreements, though some language had been changed.
The $40,736.71 contract is for maintenance and cleaning services. Another agreement with the library addresses "larger, structural issues."
Commissioner Susan Brinkman said she had reached out to city manager Trey Cocking as well as facilities director Kevin Hanlin about the agreement before the meeting. She said it looked like the city was spending quite a bit more on the agreement than the contracted amount.
Mayor Becky Smith said discussions have been at the EPL board of directors meeting regarding the need to hire a maintenance employee. It could be time, she said, for that board to discuss that more seriously.
Gilligan reminded the commission that the library is a city-owned building. In essence, the city acts as a landlord for the library.
"It doens't make sense for them to contract out [for maintenance]," he said.
Gilligan motioned to approve the agreement, which passed 5-0.
Cocking then informed commissioners of upcoming meeting details. He said city finance director Janet Harrouff will present the end-of-year budget to the commission next week.
He also expects to hold a discussion on the Sixth Avenue and Congress Street intersection and will propose conducting a community survey.
The city will next meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the Municipal Courtroom.
Commissioners also approved the appointment of Deon Morrow to the Convention and Visitors Advisory Board.
