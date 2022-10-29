The majority of Americans believe our nation is headed in the wrong direction. These are real issues in Kansas:
Kansas schools have failed students. This year 46% of Kansas H.S. students failed the state assessment in math and 34% failed English.
Academic excellence is being replaced by the inclusion of CRT which teaches students that our country is terrible and classifies them as either victims or exploiters based on skin color. Derek Schmidt has pledged to save our schools from CRT, promote pride in our country, and teach truthful history.
Students are stripped of their innocence by being indoctrinated with sexually explicit materials in the curriculum and libraries.
State tax dollars are spent on “family” drag shows.
Girls’ rights to privacy and safety are denied in schools. Boys are allowed in female restrooms/locker-rooms. This year an EMS girl quit school after the traumatization by a boy walking in on her in the bathroom. It is only a matter of time before a girl is sexually assaulted.
Girls are forced to compete against boys losing awards and scholarships. Kelly vetoed the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act twice, yet now that she is up for re-election she claims that boys should not participate in girls’ sports.
Parental rights are under attack in Kansas. When questioned about Parental Rights at the Emporia Candidate forum, Eric Smith turned the focus on the fact that parents already have constitutional rights to guide and direct their children’s education while McGuire and Torres skirted the question.
Fentanyl overdoses have surged to the leading cause of death for adults between the ages of 18 and 45. Mexican cartels are producing fentanyl to freely poison Americans through the open border.
Open borders lead to human trafficking, rape, and death enriching Mexican cartels with billions. Seventy illegals are biweekly brought into Chase County. What is happening in Lyon? Kobach has been actively fighting for border control.
Linda Forbes
Emporia
