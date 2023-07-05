A long-awaited project will soon be underway after the Emporia City Commission gave direction to begin work on a new skateboard park at Whittier Park Wednesday afternoon.
The city has been discussing upgrades to the skateboard park, currently located at the Lorenzo Delgado Sports Complex on South Avenue, for more than two years.
The skate park received an anonymous $250,000 donation in 2021 earmarked for improvements and updates, after local teen Maddox Gutierrez petitioned the city to make improvements to the park. Earlier this year, City Manager Trey Cocking said the city looked at renderings from American Ramp Company last year, as well as pricing quotes for construction. Costs ranged between $250,000 - $500,000 for the work.
The skateboard park will be located at the northeast corner of the park, at the edge of E. Ninth Avenue and the Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad tracks.
Other possible improvements to Whittier Park are under consideration, but are not part of Wednesday's approval. Those improvements include the addition of a new dog park, refurbished ballfields, and a new parking lot.
