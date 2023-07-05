whittier map.jpeg

This city rendering shows the possible layout of Whittier Park. The skateboard park portion was approved July 5, 2023. 

 City of Emporia

A long-awaited project will soon be underway after the Emporia City Commission gave direction to begin work on a new skateboard park at Whittier Park Wednesday afternoon. 

The city has been discussing upgrades to the skateboard park, currently located at the Lorenzo Delgado Sports Complex on South Avenue, for more than two years.

