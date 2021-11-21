It takes more than a razor to bring down a shaved ice shop. And the owner says it won't be down for long.
Construction equipment leveled Traci's Shaved Ice on East Sixth Street this past week. But it was part of a plan that's been more than two years in the making.
“We are expanding our parking lot and having a new building put on that lot,” a Facebook message from owner-operator Traci Langdon-Miller said.
An Emporia city official confirmed that Friday afternoon.
“He's having it arranged a little bit differently so there's a little bit of parking, and a little bit more room for people on the lot,” community development coordinator Jeff Lynch said.
Lynch said property owner Doug Miller of Kansas City plans to set the new building a bit farther back from the street.
“He owns the lot right behind it, too,” Lynch explained. That property officially is 610 Wilson Street.
Miller went before the Emporia Planning Commission in May 2019 to have both tracts zoned as “general commercial.” At the time, the land on Wilson was zoned residential.
“Traffic congestion is an issue in this area during the summer given the nature of businesses on the south end of Wilson Street,” a summary presented to City Council said.
The Council approved the zoning change in June 2019, with the understanding that the new parking lot will be paved. At the time, Miller indicated he wanted to add a drive-thru lane.
Traci's Shaved Ice indicated something new was coming in its final Facebook post of the summer in late August.
“Exciting things coming next season,” it noted.
Langdon-Miller posted a Facebook update Friday night to reassure customers. The sight of an empty lot concerned some people driving by.
“My kids freaked out yesterday,” one woman wrote Friday night.
“I was panicking,” another commented.
“Hoping that everything goes as planned and we will be back open for business for our ‘22 season,” Langdon-Miller's message to The Gazette said. Based on other years, that could be as soon as mid-March.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.