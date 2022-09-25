“It’s an opportunity to get out and enjoy the day and enjoy some good food,” said Clarence “Frenchie” Frye, Flinthills Mall General Manager. “We absolutely love it. We started the food truck rallies just after COVID. It gives awareness to these small business food trucks, and we love seeing so many people here.”

Frye, along with mall store managers and staff, was helping at the Food-A-Palooza Food Truck Rally voting table Saturday in the Flinthills Mall parking lot. In a new twist, the eating public got to vote for their favorite food truck at the event.

