“It’s an opportunity to get out and enjoy the day and enjoy some good food,” said Clarence “Frenchie” Frye, Flinthills Mall General Manager. “We absolutely love it. We started the food truck rallies just after COVID. It gives awareness to these small business food trucks, and we love seeing so many people here.”
Frye, along with mall store managers and staff, was helping at the Food-A-Palooza Food Truck Rally voting table Saturday in the Flinthills Mall parking lot. In a new twist, the eating public got to vote for their favorite food truck at the event.
Siebert and Frye announced the contest winners early Saturday afternoon. The Judge’s Choice Winner is Flint Hills Technical College Fusion and the People’s Choice Winner is Lazy Butt BBQ. Each winning food truck received a cash prize.
Heather Siebert, Flinthills Mall Marketing Manager, said, “I’m really excited to do this. We take a lot of pride in this event and the community loves it. That makes us pretty happy.”
Siebert and Frye were joined at the voting table by Shoe Sensations store manager Reece Garriott. Frye joked that this was “her favorite day!”
Also helping out was mall custodial staff member August Nitschke, who noted that, “I just like being a part of it and seeing people getting out and enjoying themselves.”
Paige Berry, Store Manager at Claire’s, said “It’s good when the community can be out having fun and it’s a great outreach.”
Andre Maupin, with baby Aleena in the stroller, said, “I eat here every time I can. It’s awesome.”
The Maupins were dining on JD’s Woodfired Pizza with pepperoni, green peppers, and olives. “It is so good!” Maupin exclaimed.
“We come here every time they do this,” Joshua Henderson said of the Flinthills Mall Food Truck Rally on Saturday. “We live just a block away. It’s super convenient and we like all the variations of food.”
Henderson and Esteffany Olivares were enjoying a Grab ‘N Go hot link and a monster dog.
“The weather is nice today, the f0od is fantastic, and it’s just good to be outside,” Olivares said.
Henderson enthusiastically agreed. “It’s awesome!"
