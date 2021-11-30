The Emporia State University campus may shrink a little next year.
The Earl Center, which once was home to the Jones Institute for Educational Excellence, is in the first steps of being put on sale. The process will take several months, including votes by state lawmakers.
“This should be a good move for us to be able to reinvest it in other buildings on the campus,” Diana Kuhlmann, ESU Vice President of Administration and Finances, said of the sale plans Monday.
“While negotiations are in a very early phase, the university has received a letter of intent to purchase from the potential buyer,” notes presented to the Kansas Board of Regents this month say.
Kuhlmann noted the Kansas Board of Regents is urging state institutions to find ways to defer maintenance and “reduce our footprint, given the changes in higher ed.”
This is a building that’s not in our campus proper,” Kuhlmann said. It sits on the other side of State Street from Hammond Park. “The activities that are currently housed in that building could be moved back to our main campus.”
The Earl Center currently is used for counselor education and rehabilitation programs, Kuhlmann said.
“The Jones Institute for Educational Excellence already moved back to Visser Hall earlier this summer,” she said. That institute includes the Kansas Future Teacher Academy and the Flint Hills Writing Project.
The proposed sale received its first hearing before the Board of Regents two weeks ago. The board is likely to vote on the idea at its December meeting. But the process doesn’t stop there.
“We forward it to the legislature for them to take action,” Kuhlmann explained, because the building is state property. But she said it’s important that any bill in Topeka allows ESU to keep the proceeds from the sale.
“It was a donated property,” Kuhlmann said. “It was not purchased with state funds.”
The ESU website says the building was a gift from the Earl W. Sauder Company. The former Hammond Heights Medical Arts Building was dedicated in Oct. 2000.
“The Emporia State University Foundation deeded the property to Emporia State University in August 2001,” notes presented to the Regents say.
If the purchase amount is not specified for ESU by the legislature, the money would go to the state general fund.
Kuhlmann noted one potential complication is whether the Earl Center would be a standalone bill in Topeka or blended with other higher education matters.
“There are several property sales on the board’s agenda to approve,” Kuhlmann said. “They may put them all into one bill They may put them in our appropriations bill.”
How much would the Earl Center be worth in a sale? Kuhlmann isn’t sure.
“We are currently undergoing independent appraisals,” she said. Three appraisals are required under the state process. More pricing steps would follow approval.
“The earlier that we could sell the property would be the summer of 2022,” Kuhlmann said.
The Sauder family gave its blessing to the sale “on the premise that it aligns with the direction of the university,” the notes say.
The parking lot and land around the Earl Center would be part of the sale. Kuhlmann noted ESU currently has no plans to sell any other properties.
