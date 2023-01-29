More than 600 acres of farmland in Chase and Greenwood Counties would become unlike any others, if a proposal by the Kansas Attorney General becomes law.
Kris Kobach announced in a statement Thursday that he will offer legislation to “ban foreign ownership of land” across the state.
Property in four counties in major metropolitan areas would be exempt.
The Kansas Reflector quoted Kobach as saying he's concerned about “chiefly Chinese interests that are purchasing large amounts of agricultural land, in an evident effort to gain control of greater and greater share of our food supply.”
The U.S. Department of Agriculture keeps track of that. Its latest report on landholdings shows almost 1.2 million acres in Kansas were owned by parties outside the U.S. at the end of 2021. The amount increased by 65,256 acres during 2021.
But it also indicates the most identifiable outside landholder in the state is Italy, with close to 389,000 acres. The “all others” category, which could include China, owns more than 414,000 acres.
USDA annual reports show a single 163-acre parcel of land in Chase County is owned by a company based in the Netherlands. It was purchased in 2008.
Greenwood County has one parcel with 450 acres owned outside the U.S., purchased in 2017. It's listed in the “all others” category. That means the ownership is in countries other than Canada, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom.
Under the Kansas Senate bill, those two parcels could be sold only to U.S. citizens.
The latest USDA report shows no outside landholdings in Lyon County.
That 2021 report lists Kansas among four states which had “strong prohibition” on international ownership of farmland between 2012-17. It extended beyond the land “to include all real estate.”
But the National Agricultural Law Center notes current Kansas law allows “business entities only” to own agricultural land. As of January 1, those businesses must file regular reports with the Secretary of State for tracts of more than 10 acres.
International owners account for 2.4% of Kansas's privately-held agricultural land, the USDA report said.
