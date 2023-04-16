The Taste returned to the Civic Auditorium Saturday night, drawing hundreds of patrons and more than 20 vendors.
The event, hosted by Emporia Main Street, allows local vendors showcase their food and drinks to the community each year. Community development coordinator Jessica Buchholz said 24 different vendors were part of the event this year.
"It's everything from food to wine to spirits," she said. "When The Taste started, we didn't have some of the different businesses that we have now. We didn't have a distillery, we didn't have a brewery, and kind of the underlying efforts in those early years of The Taste was to try and attract that type of business to the community."
Now more than 20 years old, The Taste has grown as the Emporia community has grown. Emporia is home to more restaurants as well as the Trolley House Distillery and Radius Brewing Co.
"We've really expanded our business portfolio in the City of Emporia," Buchholz said. "It's really cool because you can go to an event like this and try a lot of products that maybe you wouldn't try on your own. A lot of the products you can try tonight, you can buy at our local liquor stores. It's kind of a cool opportunity."
City manager Trey Cocking was enjoying his first outing at The Taste Saturday evening. He said it was an impressive event, and a testament to the work that Emporia Main Street does for the community.
"I want to give a huge shoutout to Main Street," he said. "Casey and Jess do an amazing job making this happen."
Cocking said he was surprised to see the crowd at the Civic Auditorium trending on the younger side.
"I think I'm above the average age here, which is impressive," he said. "So many events I attend here, I'm one of the younger ones in the room in my early 40s, so to see a very young group tonight I think is very positive for the future of Emporia."
Cocking said events like The Taste were important for both keeping people in the community, as well as helping attract people here as well. He said it served as a good reminder of what Emporia really has to offer.
"I would tell anybody to look around and see the young people in this room tonight, knowing that a cohort like that is out here," he said. "There's a chance to engage them and get them to be a part of our community. These are truly going to be the leaders of today and tomorrow. It's impressive to see it here tonight."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.