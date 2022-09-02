After a summer where prices hit eye-popping highs, gasoline seems to have stabilized in the Emporia area for Labor Day weekend.
AAA's price check Friday morning showed the average price for regular unleaded in Lyon County at $3.51 a gallon.
The Chase County average was $3.50, while Greenwood County matched the state average price at $3.49.
Lyon and Chase County's prices are down 10 cents from The Gazette's last check in mid-August, while Greenwood County is only down one penny.
Local prices reached the $4.70 range in late June, before starting to decline. Friday's state average is still 57 cents above a year ago.
Diesel fuel remains sharply higher, at a state average $4.85 a gallon. That's 57% above last September. AAA does not break down diesel prices by county.
An analysis by AAA posted Thursday said national demand for gas is down by almost one million barrels per day compared with last year.
Fear of an international recession is lowering crude oil prices. West Texas Intermediate opened trading Friday below $87 per barrel, but with speculation that a production cut may be coming.
