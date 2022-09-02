You can cut costs on a road trip by choosing to go where the gas is cheap.
Getty Images

After a summer where prices hit eye-popping highs, gasoline seems to have stabilized in the Emporia area for Labor Day weekend.

AAA's price check Friday morning showed the average price for regular unleaded in Lyon County at $3.51 a gallon.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.