The UN Food and Agriculture Organization has launched a new $17 million project to help Ukraine's farmers gather and store the harvest this month and next and ensure grain exports, lowering the impact on the global agricultural sector of Russia's five-month-old war.
“Ukraine’s farmers are feeding themselves, their communities and millions more people around the world," said Rein Paulsen, Director of the FAO Office of Emergencies and Resilience.
"Ensuring they can continue production, safely store and access alternative markets to sell their produce is vital to secure food availability, protect livelihoods, strengthen food security within Ukraine and ensure other import-dependent countries have a steady and sufficient supply of grain at a manageable cost,” Paulsen added.
Funded by Japan and implemented jointly with the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine, the FAO project aims to restore grain storage capacity and functionality of supply chains from harvest to export as well as maintain the productive capacity of Ukrainian farmers to enable continued future productions, the UN agency said.
Ukraine is one of the top-five global grain exporters, supplying more than 45 million tons of grain yearly to the global market. But due to Russia's naval blockade of Black Sea ports, the country still has 18 million tons of last year’s cereals and oilseeds harvest in stores waiting for export, according to its agriculture ministry.
Alternative rail and river routes cannot make up for the lost exports through maritime transportation and bottlenecks along new, potential supply chains that have yet to be resolved, FAO said.
This season Ukraine is expecting to harvest up to 60 million tons of grain, but, worryingly, 30 percent of the available capacity of granaries still remain filled with last year’s harvest, due to the ongoing naval blockade - a situation that the FAO project will help resolve.
“FAO will address storage deficit by providing the polyethylene grain sleeves, grain loading and unloading machinery to the smallholders and a variety of modular storage containers to the medium-sized producers and association," said Pierre Vauthier, Head of FAO Ukraine Country Office.
Support will be provided to the farmers from ten oblasts of Ukraine: in the east, center, south and north of the country,” Vauthier added.
The project will also give technical support to the Ukraine's government to make alternative transport routes for grain export operational and to rapidly scale up the technical capacity of the laboratory in the southwest port city of Izmail, said FAO.
The Izmail facility will enable farmers to meet international standards, including veterinary and food safety testing and certification, FAO noted.
The UN agency said it has been operating in Ukraine since 2003 and since 2015 focused its activities on emergency support and development projects.
FAO has called for $115.4 million in funding since Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February to provide rapid support this year to almost 980,000 small farmers and medium-sized producers in the conflict-ravaged country.
