Emporia’s next housing development has official city approval. But don’t start packing moving boxes yet.
“They still have to get their preliminary plat and their final plat approved,” City Planning Director Justin Givens said Monday. “That’s probably going to take another 90 days.”
“Phase one,” Ignite Emporia executive director Rob Gilligan called it later. “(It’s) on the Planning and Zoning Commission’s schedule for February.”
The Emporia City Commission approved a “housing opportunity overlay district” last week for new home construction in the area of Soden’s Road and South Exchange Street, east of Soden Park. Gilligan said Monday the goal is for 53 lots on the 16.8 acres of space.
Gilligan, who also sits on the city commission, abstained in last week’s vote because his duties with Ignite Emporia will play an important role with moving the project forward. He’ll lead the way in applying for a Rural Housing Incentive District grant.
“It’s the same development tool we’ve used three times already,” Gilligan said. It allows the city to pay for infrastructure such as streets, lighting and sewers.
“RHID captures the incremental increase in real property taxes created by a housing development project for up to 25 years,” the Kansas Department of Commerce website says.
Ignite Emporia then would work in assisting the development from a legal standpoint, Gilligan said.
One critic of the development last week expressed concern that some lots are too small, at potentially 5,800 square feet. But Gilligan said affordable housing is needed in Emporia.
“It was identified in the housing study that was completed 18 months ago,” Gilligan said. “It doesn’t mean that all lots need to be small. We need to have that as a tool in our tool chest.”
Gilligan said several local developers are interested in building on the land. He estimated the prices for homes there could be in the range of $200,000-$225,000. And he has little doubt they’ll sell, because of “pent-up demand” locally.
“Part of our goal at Ignite is to make them as accessible as possible,” Gilligan said. “Emporia has such a need for housing, at all levels and at all price points.”
Givens speculates it will take a year for construction to begin. But Gilligan is more optimistic.
“The hope (is) being under construction by the fourth quarter of this year,” Gilligan said.
