Emporia Main Street has once again earned accreditation through Main Street America for meeting "rigorous performance standards," it announced last week.
Main Street America, a program of the National Main Street Center, works to revitalize older and historic commercial districts to build vibrant neighborhoods and thriving economies. Each year, Main Street America and its partners announce the list of Accredited programs to recognize their exceptional commitment to preservation-based economic development and community revitalization.
Emporia Main Street’s performance evaluated annually by Kansas Main Street which works in partnership with Main Street America to identify the local programs that meet rigorous national performance standards. The evaluation process "determines the communities that are building meaningful and sustainable revitalization programs and include standards such as, fostering strong public-private partnerships, supporting small and locally owned businesses, and actively preserving historic places, spaces, and cultural assets," Main Street said in a written release.
“We are pleased to receive our National Accreditation for another year,” said Casey Woods, Executive Director of Emporia Main Street. “Each day, our organization strives to enhance economic development and community enrichment- locally and throughout the region. We could not achieve this success without the help of our board, countless volunteers, and local & regional partners.”
Emporia Main Street works with county and city administrators, as well as state officials to develop a thriving local economy for Emporia and the area.
“Emporia Main Street has led the way for this community to take advantage of our own resources,” said Lyon County Commissioner Scott Briggs. “Creating pathways for diversified careers, Emporia Main Street enhances the fact that we have the ability to welcome the world to Lyon County.”
According to a written release from Emporia Main Street, Main Street America programs generated $5.76 billion in local reinvestment, helped open 6,601 net new businesses, generated 30,402 net new jobs, catalyzed the rehabilitation of 10,595 historic buildings, and leveraged 1,427,729 volunteer hours, in 2021. On average, for every dollar that a Main Street program spent to support their operations, it generated $19.34 of new investment back into Main Street communities.
“We are extremely proud to recognize this year’s 863 nationally Accredited Main Street America programs that have worked tirelessly to advance economic vitality and quality of life in their downtowns and commercial districts,” said Patrice Frey, President & CEO of Main Street America. “During another incredibly challenging year, these programs demonstrated the power of the Main Street movement to respond to the needs of their communities. I am inspired by their steadfast leadership and innovative solutions to drive essential local recovery efforts, support small businesses, and nurture vibrant downtown districts.”
As Emporia Main Street continues its work with its in-house Fabrication Lab and Incubator space, the organization looks ahead to create an entrepreneurial, innovative, and environmentally sustainable environment that exists for everyone.
“Emporia MainStreet is a vital organization to not only our city, but the entire region. Their knowledge of all the programs and grants available is crucial to many existing businesses as well as entrepreneurs,” said Emporia City Commissioner Erren Harter. “They are not only focused on preserving all the good we have, but never hesitate to look ahead and consider all that is possible, which is evident with the new Fab Lab.”
Each year, Emporia Main Street runs a membership campaign that begins July 1. This year, the organization has transitioned into an Investor Campaign to reflect the result of an individual, organization, or businesses joining the organization more accurately. For those who are interested in learning more about the Emporia Main Street organization or joining as an investor, you can call the Main Street office at 620-340-6430, visit the website at www.emporiamainstreet.com or stop by the office and speak with staff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.