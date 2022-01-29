Do you know all the words to “Home on the Range?”
Saturday is a prime day to sing it. That’s because it’s the official Kansas state song, and Saturday is Kansas Day.
The Emporia area’s biggest booster of Kansas Day may be Toni Schneider of Cottonwood Falls. She hopes her countywide blast will top last year — the social media kind, that is.
“We had an amazing amount of people ... both businesses and individuals, posting,” said Schneider, director of the Chase County Chamber of Commerce. She added that her county was one of the statewide leaders for using the special Kansas Day hashtag.
This year’s posts will include Chase County businesses and two new promotional videos, Schneider said. The state hashtag this year is #ToTheStarsKS.
You could travel around the 82,277 square miles of the state to mark the 161st anniversary of Kansas joining the Union. Or you can do a staycation and check the Emporia area’s top tourist attractions.
“The disc golf and the gravel cycling bring a lot of people to town,” Visit Emporia director LeLan Dains said this week.
In fact, the next big thing on Dains’s calendar involves disc golf. The Dynamic Disc Open begins Saturday, April 23.
“They plan on taking around 1,000 participants,” Dains said. “But certainly it draws a crowd... players, spectators. I expect about 3,000 or more people here for that.”
Dains said a third popular stop for visitors to Emporia is the David Traylor Zoo. That was made clear at the zoo’s annual meeting two weeks ago.
“We had 72,393 visitors last year,” director Lisa Keith said then.
That’s almost exactly three times the population of Emporia. Keith said zoo attendance returned to earlier levels after a 2020 coronavirus slump.
Outside the city limits, the Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve had visitors last year from all 50 states and 20 different countries.
“We had over 35,000 last year,” Director of Interpretation and Visitor Services Heather Brown said from the preserve’s historic house north of Strong City. “We’ve been increasing our visitation every year.”
While parts of the property are closed for the winter, hiking trails and bison watching remain open to the public.
Brown has several ideas in mind for special events in 2022. Only a few items are confirmed so far.
“I know we’ll have our Labor Day quilt show. That’s something we do every year,” she said. “Memorial Day Saturday, we have a kids day.”
Brown added “living history” programs will continue on the first Saturday of every month. But one thing that will not happen this year is the annual Symphony in the Flint Hills.
“I’m not sure where it’s at,” Brown said. “We would have already heard by now.”
The outdoor concert was last held at the preserve in 2015, attracting around 8,000 people.
For people with an interest in history, Dains recommends two popular places in Emporia.
“Red Rocks, William Allen White’s home, and the History Center certainly attract some folks,” Dains said.
But as Dains told the Sports Travel Magazine website last June, “no one is pulling off the interstate because William Allen White used to live here.” The parks for disc golf bring the crowds now, he said this week.
Dains admits his office didn’t develop anything special for Kansas Day. Neither did the preserve.
“A lot of times, we will,” Brown explained, “but we’re under some construction.” A new roof being installed on the visitor center which could take most of the year to finish.
Not even the Emporia Public Library is marking Kansas Day. Its big celebration Saturday will be National Puzzle Day.
But maybe that’s simply the way a Kansan operates.
“Kansans are famously humble people—it’s not in our nature to boast,” state tourism director Bridgette Jobe said in a promotional statement this week.
Jobe’s office premiered its own video celebrating the state Friday. She also invites people to download and display a free poster available from ToTheStarsKS.com. It’s a face-to-face encounter with a bison.
“The bison is such a key figure in this year’s Kansas Day promotion,” said Schneider, who also serves as president of the Flint Hills Tourism Coalition. She especially recommends visiting the Tallgrass Preserve to see them.
“For a small little park, we’ve done very well,” Brown said.
