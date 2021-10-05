For one night, quarters will not be simply for the coin laundry.
Emporia Main Street will hold Quarter Mania Thursday at the Granada Theatre. Bidding will begin at 25 cents on items from several businesses. The agency calls it a “mix of bingo and auction.”
Tables with six seats can be reserved for $10. Individual seating is available as well, with bidding paddles beginning at $3. Visit the Emporia Main Street website for details on reservations.
