Tyson Foods employees nationwide are now almost completely vaccinated against the coronavirus. But exact numbers for the Emporia plant are uncertain.
“We haven't broken it down by location,” corporate spokesperson Gary Michelson said Wednesday.
The national number for Tyson is above 96 percent for “active team members,” said a statement released by the company Tuesday.
Tyson and other meat processing companies were among the early controversies connected with COVID-19. More than 110 Emporia workers developed the virus in the spring of 2020, with reports of unsafe conditions at some plants inviting the virus to spread.
Then on Tuesday, August 3, Tyson ordered all employees to receive COVID-19 vaccinations. The deadline for them to be vaccinated is Sunday.
The statement from Tyson Foods President and CEO Donnie King said that order has led to “nearly 60,000 more” workers receiving shots. He called it “an incredible result.”
“We've seen a significant decline in the number of active cases, companywide,” King said. The statement did not reveal how many cases Tyson Foods currently has.
The statement added if workers choose not to receive the vaccine, “we respect that choice. If you change your mind and want to rejoin Tyson... our doors are open.”
It's not clear how many employees have left the company in protest. This year's report by the Regional Development Association of East Central Kansas says Tyson Fresh Meats in Emporia has 972 employees.
The Tyson statement added that it is the only U.S. food company to require COVID-19 vaccinations.
