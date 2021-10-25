Like a slow drive on a gravel road, the price of gas in the Emporia area keeps creeping higher.
AAA reported Monday that the average price of regular unleaded gas was $3.08 a gallon across Lyon County. The price had held steady at $3.06 for a few days.
The statewide rounded average is $3.09 a gallon. Chase County is slightly above that, at $3.10.
Only four counties in Kansas are still below the three-dollar mark: Anderson, Clay, Finney and Leavenworth.
Gas prices collapsed across the U.S. During 2020, in large part because people stopped driving due to COVID-19. This year, AAA reports driving is increasing even with the price jumps.
Crude oil prices were steady Monday afternoon, at close to $84 per barrel. AAA estimates more than half the price of a gallon of gas is due to the oil price.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.