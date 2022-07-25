Cost of labor

Labor can account for 50% to 60% of the total business cost, per an analysis conducted by Deloitte, making it a significant aspect of a business. U.S. labor costs increased 4% since last year.

 Alexi Rosenfeld // Getty Images/TownNews.com Content Exchange

Unemployment in the Emporia area went up again in June, with Lyon County’s rate moving above the state average.

The Kansas Department of Labor reports Lyon County’s rate was 2.7% in June. That continues an upward trend from 1.8% in April and 2.1% in May.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.