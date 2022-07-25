Unemployment in the Emporia area went up again in June, with Lyon County’s rate moving above the state average.
The Kansas Department of Labor reports Lyon County’s rate was 2.7% in June. That continues an upward trend from 1.8% in April and 2.1% in May.
Chase County stood at 2.3% unemployment in June. That’s also an increase from 1.5% in April and 2.1% in May. The Greenwood County June jobless rate was 2.5%.
In raw numbers, 460 workers were out of work in Lyon County in June, along with 33 in Chase County and 74 in Greenwood County.
The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in June was 2.4%, slightly higher than 2.3% in May. County rates are not seasonally adjusted.
“The Kansas unemployment rate remained near historic lows,” state labor secretary Amber Shultz said in a statement. The state added 4,600 jobs, mostly government jobs.
But state economist Nathan Kessler admitted “real hourly earnings” were down 4.1% compared with June 2021. He blamed “persistently high inflation.”
The information sector had the strongest job growth in June. But “arts, entertainment and recreation” had a sharp decline of 5.8%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.