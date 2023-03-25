Many Emporia residents had questions after we reported that local water customers will soon see an increase to their bills after the Emporia City Commission approved major water improvement projects — including water main replacements and new water meters — last week.
Questions included how the rate increases were calculated, what exactly they will fund and just how many water users fall under the “average” range of use.
The increase goes into effect in two phases, beginning April 1. Average residential customers using 5,000 gallons each month will see an increase of $2.24 per month beginning April 1, while commercial business customers using 70,000 gallons will see a $31.13 per month increase. Residential rates will increase again in 2024 by $1.91 per month, and $19.62 per month for commercial business customers.
City communications manager Christine Torrens said most residential users are “average” water users based on information collected from the Kansas City, Mo. consulting group that conducted the city’s water study.
“According to Burns and McDonnell data, 75.9% of residents fall under the 5,000 gallons per month usage,” she said.
The rates were calculated based on several factors, Torrens explained, including the future costs of treating and distributing water, as well as upgrades to existing distribution water mains, and a new water meter system. The rate increase also factors in the revenue needed to cover the cost of a $15 million Kansas Department of Health and Department water loan the city is using to fund the water main projects and purchase its new advanced meter infrastructure system from Neptune Technology Group and the associated engineering costs.
The $2.8 million AMI system will replace the city’s system that was purchased in 2010. Public Works director Dean Grant old commissioners on March 1 that the existing system, meters and transmitters were installed over a three-year period and was sold over a 10-year lifespan. The meters are now failing in high numbers — at a rate of approximately 10 per week — while the transmitters, which aid water services staff in acquiring monthly meter readings, are failing at a rate of about 25 per week. The system is currently out of warranty, which means the city’s cost to replace and repair the equipment is getting expensive.
Torrens said the new meters will begin installation in 2024. The Neptune system will allow residents to check their daily usage from an app, which updates three or four times each day.
Residents could potentially save money in the long wrong, she said, by receiving early notification to water line leaks.
So, how do Emporia’s rates line up with other communities our size?
“According to Burns and McDonnell data, the City of Emporia is below average cost at 5,000 gallon per month usage,” Torrens said.
As of 2022, the average cost for the area was $32.53, whereas Emporia’s average cost was $28.62.
“In addition, the City of Emporia is one of few comprehensive treatment systems in Kansas that includes: clarification, filtration, and disinfection,” Torrens said. “Other water treatment systems in Kansas are fed by well water and only include the disinfection process.”
