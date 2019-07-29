On July 23, members of Chapter GT of PEO met for a special luncheon and presented a $1,400 grant to Irma Ragoza to help her complete her Associate in Business Technology degree from Flint Hills Technical College.
Irma is the head secretary at Riverside Elementary and Chapter GT is happy to help her advance her education. As a philanthropic organization, PEO supports six philanthropies that include ownership of Cottey College and five programs that provide higher educational assistance through scholarships, grants, awards and loans.
Irma was nominated by Chapter GT and received the Program for Continuing Education grant that was established in 1973 to provide need-based grants to women in the United States and Canada.
